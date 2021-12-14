Economy Panel recommends phased introduction of basic income support Widening the social net for adults can be done through a mix of measures including limited debt financing, experts say B L Premium

SA should institute basic income support for adults with no income in a phased approach, beginning with the institutionalisation and stabilisation of the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, according to a new report drawn up for the government.

Once this is achieved, a targeted entry level for the proposed grant, set at the food poverty line, or R595 a month, should be implemented. After that, it should increase in “sustainable increments determined by affordability” over time...