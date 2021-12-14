November another tough month for SA’s economy, says BankservAfrica
The Beti registered another decline in November, having now fallen 4.7% from August
14 December 2021 - 10:52
BankservAfrica, the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa, says its index tracking activity in SA’s economy declined for a third consecutive month in November, indicating SA’s economy is struggling as the year draws to a close.
BankservAfrica’s economic transactions index (Beti) makes use of data from the millions of transactions it processes daily, and it declined 2.3 points to 125 month on month in November, now down 6.2 points from September...
