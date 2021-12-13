Economy Omicron-related bans bring hospitality sector to its knees The industry is calling for alternatives to harder lockdowns in a bid to save jobs and businesses B L Premium

In a cruel twist, a record-breaking leap in confidence in services that include hotels and restaurants has been gutted by the series of controversial travel bans instituted by a host of countries, after SA scientists identified the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The data from the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) released on Monday comes as the local hospitality sector has pleaded with the government to avoid harder lockdowns, in a bid to protect jobs and businesses as it now turns to local tourism to carry the all-important holiday season...