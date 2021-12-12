ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Accelerating inflation in focus
Consumer inflation is expected to be above a four-year high in November, but there are hopes that pressure will ease
12 December 2021 - 16:30
SA inflation numbers for November will take the local spotlight in the economic week ahead, and could shed more light on what consumers should expect in 2022 as Covid-19, high energy costs, and supply chain disruptions persist.
Global inflation rates have surged in recent months, with US inflation hitting its highest rate since 1982 in November, when SA motorists were paying record prices for fuel...
