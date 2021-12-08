Economy Urgent reforms needed to put SA on lasting growth path, IMF warns B L Premium

Without decisive action to remove obstacles to investment and reduce the government’s need to borrow, SA will be unable to create lasting growth or employment, the IMF has warned.

In a statement after its most recent mission to SA, the IMF said the country’s cyclical recovery from the pandemic shock has done little to address rocketing joblessness amid deteriorating confidence — worsened by July’s riots, anaemic private sector investment, and weak credit extension. ..