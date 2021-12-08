Urgent reforms needed to put SA on lasting growth path, IMF warns
08 December 2021 - 21:47
Without decisive action to remove obstacles to investment and reduce the government’s need to borrow, SA will be unable to create lasting growth or employment, the IMF has warned.
In a statement after its most recent mission to SA, the IMF said the country’s cyclical recovery from the pandemic shock has done little to address rocketing joblessness amid deteriorating confidence — worsened by July’s riots, anaemic private sector investment, and weak credit extension. ..
