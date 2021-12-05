Car industry upbeat about prospects amid global uncertainty
November’s new vehicle sales numbers show local sales are promising, but exports terrible
05 December 2021 - 17:50
Local motor industry executives are determinedly upbeat about manufacturing and market prospects. Globally, however, there appear to be growing concerns about what the future holds.
Last week’s release of November’s new-vehicle sales numbers illustrated the nature of SA attitudes. Local sales were promising, exports horrible. As far as many industry insiders were concerned, however, it was a question of when, not if, the recovery in both markets would come...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now