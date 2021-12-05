Economy Car industry upbeat about prospects amid global uncertainty November’s new vehicle sales numbers show local sales are promising, but exports terrible B L Premium

Local motor industry executives are determinedly upbeat about manufacturing and market prospects. Globally, however, there appear to be growing concerns about what the future holds.

Last week’s release of November’s new-vehicle sales numbers illustrated the nature of SA attitudes. Local sales were promising, exports horrible. As far as many industry insiders were concerned, however, it was a question of when, not if, the recovery in both markets would come...