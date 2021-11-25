Producer inflation marches steadily upward in October
Prices for final manufactured goods rose 8.1% year on year in October — the highest level since February 2016
25 November 2021 - 15:34
Factory gate prices kept up their steady march higher in October, thanks in part to rising fuel costs, according to data from Stats SA.
Producer price inflation for final manufactured goods rose 8.1% year on year in October — the highest level since February 2016 — and up from September’s 7.8%. The outcome was largely in line with market expectations for 8% according to a Bloomberg survey. ..
