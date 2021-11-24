Financial stability outlook improving as economy recovers, says Reserve Bank
Risks include possible Covid-19 flare-up, sudden tightening of global financial conditions and government debt
24 November 2021 - 19:17
SA’s financial stability outlook is improving as the economy recovers and profitability of financial institutions improves though risks to the financial system remain, the SA Reserve Bank said on Wednesday
A flare-up of Covid-19 and its potential to derail SA recovery, a sudden tightening of global financial conditions and the financial system’s interconnectedness with SA’s sovereign through its holdings of government debt were among risks highlighted in the Bank’s latest Financial Stability Review. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now