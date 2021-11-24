Economy Financial stability outlook improving as economy recovers, says Reserve Bank Risks include possible Covid-19 flare-up, sudden tightening of global financial conditions and government debt B L Premium

SA’s financial stability outlook is improving as the economy recovers and profitability of financial institutions improves though risks to the financial system remain, the SA Reserve Bank said on Wednesday

A flare-up of Covid-19 and its potential to derail SA recovery, a sudden tightening of global financial conditions and the financial system’s interconnectedness with SA’s sovereign through its holdings of government debt were among risks highlighted in the Bank’s latest Financial Stability Review. ..