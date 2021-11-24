Economy Business confidence no better in fourth quarter than in third B L Premium

Power cuts and the recent strike by workers in the metals and engineering sector meant business confidence made no recovery during the fourth quarter, staying firmly in negative territory.

The latest RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) remained unchanged in quarter four at 43 index points, with the likelihood that power cuts and supply chain disruptions will weigh on the prospects for a recovery, according to RMB. ..