ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation forecast to keep rising due to increasing oil price
Higher energy costs and the global shortage of raw materials could drive figure up, economists warn
21 November 2021 - 17:55
Economists are expecting another surge in producer inflation this week and warn that it could keep climbing over the remainder of the year, driven by higher energy costs and the global shortage of raw materials.
Producer inflation for October will be published on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now