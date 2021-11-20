BREAKING NEWS: S&P Global decides not to release a new report on SA’s rating
SA has a long way to go to convince ratings agencies of its growth and reform agenda, after all three agencies downgraded it during 2020
20 November 2021 - 02:37
S&P Global Ratings said early on Saturday morning that it would not be releasing its usual November review of SA’s sovereign rating.
The decision means SA remains on the rating affirmed by the agency in May when it kept the country on BB-, three rungs below investment grade, with a stable outlook...
