Reserve Bank raises rates 25 basis points to 3.75%, with inflation a worry
The decision came after three MPC members voted for an increase and two for rates to be kept on hold
18 November 2021 - 15:14
The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised rates by 25 basis points to 3.75% on Thursday in a closely watched move that kept market players guessing in the run-up to the announcement.
The decision — with three MPC members voting for an increase and two for rates to be kept on hold — signals the start of a slow turnaround from ultra accommodative monetary policy that was implemented under the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic...
