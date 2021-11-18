Economy Reserve Bank raises rates 25 basis points to 3.75%, with inflation a worry The decision came after three MPC members voted for an increase and two for rates to be kept on hold B L Premium

The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised rates by 25 basis points to 3.75% on Thursday in a closely watched move that kept market players guessing in the run-up to the announcement.

The decision — with three MPC members voting for an increase and two for rates to be kept on hold — signals the start of a slow turnaround from ultra accommodative monetary policy that was implemented under the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic...