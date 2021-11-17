September retail sales bump not enough to boost third-quarter growth
Festive season shopping could be weighed down by subdued consumer confidence
17 November 2021 - 18:54
Retail sales were better than expected in September as the sector worked to recover from the July unrest and local retailers gear up towards the festive shopping period and Black Friday.
The rebound in September, when annual retail sales rose 2.1% from the year before against expectations of a more subdued 0.7% rise, is however unlikely to be enough to prevent the sector from weighing on GDP in the third quarter, according to economists. ..
