Public procurement delays hobble much-needed Eskom maintenance efforts The embattled utility announced it would reinstate stage 2 load-shedding from 2pm on Wednesday

Slow movement on public procurement decisions is hampering Eskom’s ability to quickly address the extensive maintenance challenges at its ageing power plants, CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Wednesday morning.

The embattled utility announced it would reinstitute stage 2 load-shedding after units at its Medupi, Kendal and Duvha power stations were lost on Wednesday morning and a further two — at Kusile and Majuba — remained down for repairs on boiler tube leaks. ..