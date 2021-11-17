Economy

Consumer inflation unchanged at 5% in October

Annual consumer price inflation met economists expectations for October, but they are split on whether the Reserve Bank will hike rates on Thursday

17 November 2021 - 10:24 Karl Gernetzky
Central banks would not like to alienate consumers with a return to inflation levels of the 1970s. Picture: 123RF/Asawin Klabma
Central banks would not like to alienate consumers with a return to inflation levels of the 1970s. Picture: 123RF/Asawin Klabma

Inflation as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), was unchanged at 5% in October from the month before, and in line with market expectations.

The main contributor to October’s headline figure was transport costs, which rose 10.9% year on year, contributing 1.5 percentage points, while food and alcoholic beverages rose 6.1%, contributing 1.1 percentage points. Fuel costs were up 23.1% year on year.

While October’s inflation print matches the median estimate of 18 economists polled by Bloomberg, they remain evenly split on whether rising price pressures will result in the Reserve Bank lifting interest rates from five-decade lows on Thursday.

Surging energy costs and supply chain disruptions have stoked the concern that price pressure will linger into 2022, and force global central banks to raise rates.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Nigeria inflation slows ahead of central bank rates decision

The sustained slowdown in price growth may give the central bank room to leave interest rates on hold
News
1 day ago

Rand holds on to gains after October inflation print, as focus shifts to SARB

The rand is trading at its weakest level since January on Wednesday morning, under strain from pressure on the Turkish lira
Markets
4 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on inflation and interest rate decision

Most economists expect the Reserve Bank to keep the repo rate on hold but some are forecasting a 25 basis points hike
Economy
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fundamental overhaul of fuel price is needed, ...
Economy
2.
Localisation isn’t a silver bullet for SA’s woes, ...
Economy
3.
More than 10-million in SA have impaired credit ...
Economy
4.
Economists split on when Reserve Bank will start ...
Economy
5.
Consumer inflation unchanged at 5% in October
Economy

Related Articles

Bullish China data boosts world stocks towards recent record highs

Markets

Q&A: SA and Nigeria are Luno’s two biggest markets, but the US beckons in 2022

Companies / Financial Services

Low equity funds: strengthening retirement

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.