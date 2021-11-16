Economy Localisation isn’t a silver bullet for SA’s woes — report Paper by the Centre for Development and Enterprise argues that government’s localisation drive will raise costs and reduce SA’s competitiveness B L Premium

The government’s localisation drive — an important component of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan — could raise costs, reduce SA’s competitiveness and strangle domestic competition according to a report from the Centre for Development and Enterprise.

The report, released on Tuesday comes as localisation efforts were given a short in the arm in October, when the National Treasury issued a circular banning the use of imported cement on all government projects...