Localisation isn’t a silver bullet for SA’s woes — report
Paper by the Centre for Development and Enterprise argues that government’s localisation drive will raise costs and reduce SA’s competitiveness
16 November 2021 - 17:57
The government’s localisation drive — an important component of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan — could raise costs, reduce SA’s competitiveness and strangle domestic competition according to a report from the Centre for Development and Enterprise.
The report, released on Tuesday comes as localisation efforts were given a short in the arm in October, when the National Treasury issued a circular banning the use of imported cement on all government projects...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now