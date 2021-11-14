Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on inflation and interest rate decision Most economists expect the Reserve Bank to keep the repo rate on hold but some are forecasting a 25 basis points hike B L Premium

All eyes will be on Stats SA’s October inflation number due this week as well as Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, who will meet for three days with his monetary policy committee to decide on whether to raise interest rates from record lows amid accelerating global price pressures.

The October consumer price index (CPI), which the Bank tries to keep within a band of 3%-6% using interest rates as its main policy tool, is due for publication on Wednesday. Economists expect consumer inflation to stay flat at an annual 5% in October, unchanged from the previous month, according to the median estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg...