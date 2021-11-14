ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on inflation and interest rate decision
Most economists expect the Reserve Bank to keep the repo rate on hold but some are forecasting a 25 basis points hike
14 November 2021 - 16:02
All eyes will be on Stats SA’s October inflation number due this week as well as Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, who will meet for three days with his monetary policy committee to decide on whether to raise interest rates from record lows amid accelerating global price pressures.
The October consumer price index (CPI), which the Bank tries to keep within a band of 3%-6% using interest rates as its main policy tool, is due for publication on Wednesday. Economists expect consumer inflation to stay flat at an annual 5% in October, unchanged from the previous month, according to the median estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now