WATCH LIVE: Enoch Godongwana delivers maiden medium-term budget
Watch the MTBPS here
11 November 2021 - 13:57
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will have to balance demands for a basic income grant and pressure to rein in government spending to cut debt, when he delivers his maiden medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Thursday.
The minister’s address is set to get under way at 2pm in the National Assembly.
Watch the live address below:
