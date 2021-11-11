Economy

WATCH LIVE: Enoch Godongwana delivers maiden medium-term budget

Watch the MTBPS here

11 November 2021 - 13:57
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana during his media conference ahead of his first medium-term budget policy statement at parliament in Cape Town on November 11 2021. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will have to balance demands for a basic income grant and pressure to rein in government spending to cut debt, when he delivers his maiden medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Thursday.

The minister’s address is set to get under way at 2pm in the National Assembly. 

Watch the live address below:

