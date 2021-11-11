READ IN FULL: Godongwana’s maiden MTBPS in ‘unprecedented conditions’

Fiscal policy considerations

Madam speaker, following the global financial crisis of 2008, SA adopted a countercyclical fiscal policy. This means that as the economy underperformed, government increased its deficit to counter the impact of the crisis.

We spent more than we were receiving in tax revenues on a consistent basis. This, together with the composition of spending, did not meaningfully increase growth.

Instead of getting higher growth from fiscal expansion, our debt continued to rise.

The R4 trillion in debt that we now owe is incurring debt service costs that will become the largest portion of spending, compared to individual functions, from next year.

These debt service costs are non-discretionary — in other words, we cannot avoid paying them. Their effect, therefore, is to crowd-out other spending priorities.

Debt-service costs are expected to rise from R269.2 billion in 2021/22 to R365.8bn in 2024/25. This is higher than the health and police services budgets.

Nevertheless, there have been some positive developments on the fiscal side. Tax collections have exceeded expectations in the short-term.

Revenue for 2021/22 is now estimated to reach R1.5-trillion, compared to R1.4-trillion at the time of the 2021 budget in February. This is an upward revision of R120.3bn.

The consolidated budget deficit is expected to be 7.8% of GDP in 2021/22, gradually lowering to 4.9% in 2024/25.

Taxes paid by the mining sector have been strong, due to the commodity price rally which continued through the first half of 2021.

Notably, however, precious metal prices have started to soften. This means the revenue gains from the commodity price rally are expected to be temporary. Therefore, we should be careful about our spending commitments.

We should not make permanent spending commitments from short-term revenue benefits. This approach is embedded in our fiscal framework.

We are of the view that revenue can be increased with a more effective and efficient revenue collection authority.

In this regard, Sars has already started to use the additional funding that was provided to them in the 2021 budget, by hiring skilled tax and customs auditors and data scientists to boost compliance and collections as well as accelerate modernisation.

Madam speaker, the additional revenue due to the commodity price rally, created space for government to provide additional support for poverty and employment programmes this year, without negatively impacting the fiscal position. Following on from the fiscal response last year, government has provided an additional R48.9 billion in fiscal support due to the unrest that took place in July and the impact of the Covid-19- 19 lockdown.

This includes R37.9bn in direct fiscal support. We are now making an additional R11bn available to the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) to enable them to continue settling legitimate claims from businesses damaged during the unrest.

The criminal activity we witnessed during the recent unrest reminds us that crime continues to be a blight on our society. It undermines confidence in our recovery and hinders our long-term economic development.

To strengthen the fight against crime, we have allocated additional funding to the SA National Defence Force and the Police Services.

All South Africans deserve to be safe. We must not fail in this.

In-year adjustments

Madam speaker, this MTBPS is also about continuing our country’s response to Covid-19 and its resultant economic and social impacts, by providing additional short-term support where needed.

This year, we are increasing non-interest spending by R59.4bn.

The revised 2021/22 fiscal framework includes R3bn in the contingency reserve for additional vaccine purchases and R11bn as a provisional allocation to Sasria for risk coverage in the wake of the unrest in July.

Aside from allocations in the Special Appropriation Bill I tabled in August, most of the adjustments — R20.5bn — are to cater for the higher-than-budgeted public sector wage agreement.

Medium-term spending plans

Madam speaker and honourable members, our budget over the next three years is focused on service delivery and is highly redistributive.

Consolidated government spending is expected to increase from R2.1-trillion to R2.24-trillion over three years.

Put differently, government will spend more than R6.4-trillion over the next three years!

A key concern of government is the huge unemployment challenge we face as a country.

SA continues to grapple with long-run unemployment and in the current conditions, unemployment is lagging the economic recovery.

Government recognises that we need more private sector jobs, driven by a strong and growing investment climate.

At the same time the state must play a role in mitigating the impact of this crisis.

Accordingly, the 2022 budget will allocate almost R74bn towards public employment programmes over the MTEF.

In addition, further opportunities will be explored for supporting employment through other means.

Government will also maintain its commitment to supporting fee-free higher education. In this regard, funding for fee-free higher education and training has been increased.

In 2020/21 government spent R44.7bn in this function. This has been increased to R56.8bn in the current year. Over the 2022 MTEF, funding for higher education will total R158.8bn.

The social relief distress grant

Honourable members as you are aware, the current social relief of distress (SRD) grant is coming to an end in March 2022.

The grant has benefited about 9.5-million South Africans. This is over and above the existing social security grants.

Today, 27.8-million South Africans are social grant recipients. This accounts for about 46% of our population.

At the same time, the number of people working has declined, further underlining the critical flaws in our economy.

Our total spending on the social wage is also very high. This amount has grown from R860 billion in 2018/19 to R1.1-trillion in 2021/22.

About 60% of total non-interest spending annually goes towards housing development, free basic services, employment programmes, health, education and social grants, among other things.

Overall, the SA government is acknowledged as having one of the most comprehensive and expansive social security systems in the world, and there are ongoing discussions about the social safety net.

Details on our interventions with regards to the social security net will be provided in the February 2022 budget.

Let me however reiterate that a permanent solution in responding to these challenges is to achieve high and sustained levels of economic growth.

Restructuring of state-owned companies

Madam speaker, state-owned companies are intended to be important enablers of economic development.

Many SOCs, however, have been badly managed and have failed to deliver.

In many instances they have also been devastated by state capture, making them increasingly reliant on government support.

Since 2013, government directed more than R290bn to bailout state-owned companies, at the expense of important social expenditure.

Going forward, the restructuring of state-owned companies, informed by an assessment of their strategic relevance, is a priority.

In this MTBPS, no additional funding is provided for state-owned companies. The exception to this is where guarantees have been called by creditors and conditions have been met by the SOC in question, within the context of their strategic importance.

We must be prepared to consolidate some of our state-owned entities and let go of those that are no longer considered strategically relevant.

Retirement reform

On retirement reforms, we are proposing measures to boost household savings by increasing preservation before retirement and to increase flexibility through partial access to retirement funds through a “two-pot” system.

In terms of this system, individuals would be able to access contributions to the one pot, while contributions to the other pot would be saved until retirement.

These measures would require legislative changes and further consultation. Ltd withdrawals would also depend on affordability and liquidity of funds.

National Treasury will shortly publish a discussion document on the details of this proposal to obtain inputs before further announcements are made in the 2022 budget.

Division of revenue

To ensure equitable allocation of resources to provinces in response to the need to strengthen service delivery, the health component of the Provincial Equitable Share has been reviewed and will be implemented from the 2022/23 financial year.

Meanwhile, provinces receive almost R2 trillion in transfers over the 2022 MTEF. These allocations are made to maintain our commitment to the delivery of education, health and other social services to our people.

Madam speaker, local government remains at the coalface of service delivery. It is the sphere of government closest to the people. Over the 2022 MTEF, municipalities will receive more than R450bn from the national fiscus.

Our immediate task is to build capable local government that delivers services effectively and efficiently.

The 2022 budget will give details on the steps we are taking in this regard.

Now there are 43 municipalities country wide which are in financial crisis, with another 100 municipalities at risk of similar crises.

To deal with the 43 municipalities already in crisis, I have specified the expected course of action to be taken by all premiers, the provincial excos and MECs in ensuring that problems in these municipalities are dealt with in a more sustainable manner.

This is in line with national government’s commitment to ensuring sound fiscal management and greater fiscal responsibility in the local government sphere.

Let me take this opportunity to call upon the newly elected councillors to work hard to improve the state of their municipalities, and to co-operate with the support initiatives of provincial and national government.

Fighting corruption

For our growth and recovery agenda to succeed we need a state that is capable, well-governed and a society that is free of crime and corruption.

Within government, there continues to be inefficiencies in government expenditure due to corruption, wastage and various other forms of maladministration.

One critical part of our reform agenda is in the procurement system.

I am therefore delighted to announce that we are reaching the final stage of the finalisation of the Public Procurement Bill.

We anticipate that the bill will be tabled before parliament in the 2022/23 financial year.

Madam speaker, the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, chaired by deputy chief justice Zondo, will soon present its report with its findings to the president.

We look forward to swift action by the criminal justice institutions to prosecute those responsible for the damage caused by the state capture project.

For our part, we are working with all the relevant authorities and the financial sector regulators to address deficiencies in our system, and to sharpen our ability to deal more effectively, and more speedily, with all financial crimes.

Business support measures

In early 2020, we introduced a loan guarantee scheme, which enabled commercial banks to support firms in distress as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

This programme has been concluded. In its place we are considering new small business support measures to enable affected businesses to bounce back.

This we will do by providing expanded funding options, broadening the types of financial institutions which can provide this funding to include DFI’s and non-banks.

We are working closely with the South African Reserve Bank, the Banking Association SA and other stakeholders to finalise this proposal. Further details will be announced shortly.

Responding to climate change

Madam speaker, in Glasgow in the UK nations of the world gathered for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26).

Our climate change mitigation commitments are bold. However, we need globally co-ordinated initiatives to succeed in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

If we invest in the correct infrastructure for the future, we will be able to take advantage of opportunities to increase our trade with other countries.

We note and welcome promises for funding to support our transition to a low carbon economy. We strongly welcome this commitment and will engage further on the details and obligations of all parties in this regard.

Conclusion

Madam speaker, as I conclude let me reflect on the key points we are making today.

This medium-term policy statement is a call to action. A charge to ourselves to once again renew the promise of a country that many fought for and have sacrificed much.

We must continue to focus on saving lives and livelihoods. Between now and February 2022 we will be working on the details of measures to deal with the socioeconomic challenges we face, especially the crises of unemployment and poverty. This must be done in a manner that does not depart from the strategy of stabilising government debt. Recommendations in this regard will depend on the availability of resources, including policy trade-offs and reprioritisation.

We reiterate that the key to solving our development challenges is the need to push ahead with structural reforms necessary to unlock the growth of our economy.

These reforms include bringing additional electricity capacity into the grid in addition to fixing Eskom.

Honourable members, the task of growing our economy requires that we work together as South Africans; single minded in our understanding that working alone none of us can achieve the desired results.

Madam speaker, I wish to thank the president and deputy president for their leadership and guidance during these difficult times. I want to also express my appreciation to deputy finance minister, David Masondo, for his support. The Treasury team, led by director-general Dondo Mogajane, continues to undertake their task with dedication, and I express my thanks to them.

My sincere thanks also go to the commissioner of the Sars, Edward Kieswetter, and the hard-working team at Sars. Many thanks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago and the staff of the bank, for their work and support.

Let me also thank my colleagues in the ministers’ committee on the budget and in the budget council who have shared the load of the tough decisions that have to be made in the current climate. Similarly, the parliamentary committees of finance & appropriations, I express my sincere appreciation.

Finally, we pay tribute to the millions of South Africans, whose resilience and courage during these times of pandemic and economic difficulties is an inspiration to all of us who have the privilege to serve in the public sector.

I thank you.