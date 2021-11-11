Economy BREAKING NEWS: Godongwana’s maiden budget in a nutshell The finance minister was firm that the current fiscal framework stood and that he and Mboweni were on the ‘same wavelength’ on everything B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana resisted pressure to use the fiscal space that has delivered a R120bn boost to tax revenue and faster GDP growth from commodities windfall to announce new spending commitments, including meeting demands for a basic income grant.

Even as it acknowledged that the Covid-19 outbreak and the rioting and looting that rocked the economy and the country in July 2021 had “increased the national debate” on a universal support programme, the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) indicated that the special Covid-19 grant of R350 a month would be allowed to lapse in March as already planned...