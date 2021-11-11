Godongwana strikes right notes, sticks to previous script on new spending
The finance minister was firm that the current fiscal framework stood and that he and Mboweni were on the ‘same wavelength’ on everything
11 November 2021 - 14:12
UPDATED 11 November 2021 - 19:27
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana resisted pressure to use the fiscal space that has delivered a R120bn boost to tax revenue and faster GDP growth from a commodities windfall to announce new spending commitments, including meeting demands for a basic income grant.
Even as it acknowledged that the Covid-19 outbreak and the rioting and looting that rocked the economy and the country in July 2021 had “increased the national debate” on a universal support programme, the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) indicated that the special Covid-19 grant of R350 a month would be allowed to lapse in March as already planned...
