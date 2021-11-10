REGISTER | Business Day Dialogue on transforming SA’s economy

The link between research and formulation of policy has never been more crucial as major development challenges face Southern Africa, while SA also needs bold action to turn its economic fortunes around. Such action must be founded on credible evidence-based research.

SA deputy finance minister David Masondo and experts from the Southern Africa — Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) programme will engage on November 16 at a Business Day Dialogues, co-hosted by SA-TIED.

Audience members will learn more about SA-TIED’s diverse work and gain insights into bridging the gap between research and policymaking. The SA-TIED programme provides a platform for researchers and policymakers to work together to address today’s major development challenges.

The programme’s unique design and core principles focus on tailored support for the policy environment, and is made up of six workstreams: