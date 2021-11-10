REGISTER | Business Day Dialogue on transforming SA’s economy
Join us online for the Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with the SA-TIED programme, on November 16 at 9am
The link between research and formulation of policy has never been more crucial as major development challenges face Southern Africa, while SA also needs bold action to turn its economic fortunes around. Such action must be founded on credible evidence-based research.
SA deputy finance minister David Masondo and experts from the Southern Africa — Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) programme will engage on November 16 at a Business Day Dialogues, co-hosted by SA-TIED.
Audience members will learn more about SA-TIED’s diverse work and gain insights into bridging the gap between research and policymaking. The SA-TIED programme provides a platform for researchers and policymakers to work together to address today’s major development challenges.
The programme’s unique design and core principles focus on tailored support for the policy environment, and is made up of six workstreams:
- Enterprise development for job creation and growth;
- Public revenue mobilisation for inclusive development;
- Macroeconomic modelling for policy formulation;
- Turning the tide on inequality;
- Climate change and energy transition as drivers of change; and
- Regional growth for Southern Africa’s prosperity.
A team of researchers collaborated with departments within the economic cluster of the SA government
The programme was launched in partnership with the UN University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), the National Treasury and the International Food Policy Research Institute, with an ambitious target to produce at least 150 individual research studies during the three-year project.
Under the programme, a team of local and international researchers collaborated with key departments within the economic cluster of the SA government to address the region’s major development challenges. Upon completion of the project, more than 175 studies had been published.
This event will also mark the launch of an SA-TIED report, A Platform for Evidence-Based Policy Formulation: Lessons from SA-TIED. It showcases the entirety of research produced under the SA-TIED programme during phase one and will be available to audience members after the event.
The panel:
- Gugu Mfuphi: moderator;
- Dr David Masondo: deputy minister of finance;
- Boipuso Modise: acting deputy director-general: economic policy division, National Treasury; and
- Kunal Sen: director, UNU-WIDER.
Event details:
Date: November 16 2021
Time: 9am-10am (SAST)
Location: Online
