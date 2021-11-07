ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Eyes will be glued on Enoch Godongwana’s balancing act
The finance minister will present his first medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday
07 November 2021 - 17:09
The medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) and new finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget delivery will dominate economic news this week.
Investors will be watching the extent to which Godongwana delivers on the government’s fiscal consolidation commitments, in the face of a commodities surge that has boosted tax revenue, and a strong political push to lock in additional welfare spending to support SA’s citizens still reeling from the effects of Covid-19...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now