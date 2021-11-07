Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Eyes will be glued on Enoch Godongwana’s balancing act The finance minister will present his first medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday B L Premium

The medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) and new finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget delivery will dominate economic news this week.

Investors will be watching the extent to which Godongwana delivers on the government’s fiscal consolidation commitments, in the face of a commodities surge that has boosted tax revenue, and a strong political push to lock in additional welfare spending to support SA’s citizens still reeling from the effects of Covid-19...