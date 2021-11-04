Economy AA asks why word of fuel-price hike was delayed till just before polls closed The energy department released the changes on Monday night instead of the usual last Friday of the month B L Premium

The Automobile Association (AA) is demanding answers from the government on the circumstances that led to a delay in the release of news of record-high fuel prices.

“When a media statement is datelined four days prior to an election but delayed until 15 minutes before the polls close, it is difficult to conclude otherwise than that this bad news was deliberately suppressed to protect the incumbent government,” the AA said in a statement, adding that it would write to parliament to ask for precise reasons...