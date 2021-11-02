New vehicle sales up more than 6% for October
Vehicle exports continued to struggle, coming in 30% lower than the same month a year earlier
02 November 2021 - 16:08
New-vehicle sales grew 6.1% in October from the corresponding month of 2020.
Figures released on Tuesday by the Automotive Business Council show that the motor industry sold 41,035 cars and commercial vehicles in October, compared to 38,694 a year earlier...
