Local elections are one factor in delay in SA investment conference The annual SA investment conference, usually held in November, has been postponed to March

The timing of the upcoming local government elections, among other factors, has led to the decision to postpone this year’s SA Investment Conference to March. That's according to Trudi Makhaya the special economic adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a recent statement, cabinet announced that the annual event, which has been held to attract fixed investment into SA each year since 2018, garnering interest from around the world, would be held over to March. ..