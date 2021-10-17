Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation in the spotlight in data-dry week Consumer inflation is expected to rise to 5% in September from 4.9% in August, with price pressures a theme for global investors B L Premium

Consumer inflation figures for September on Wednesday will be the highlight in a data-dry week ahead, but it should get a lot of attention, as soaring global energy costs and supply-chain disruptions fuel concerns that price pressures will persist into 2022.

The market consensus is that inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), will rise to 5% in September, from 4.9% in August, driven largely by stubbornly high fuel costs and food prices...