STIMULUS PROGRAMME
Ramaphosa’s public jobs plan moves to second phase
15 October 2021 - 05:10
The government has announced a second phase to the presidential employment stimulus programme, which over the past year has provided employment in socially useful activities for almost 400,000 people, mostly youth, as well as vouchers for subsistence farmers and livelihood support for another 150,000 in other sectors.
More than 500,000 people benefited from the programme, which had a budget of R12.8bn and massively expanded public employment as a response to the unemployment crisis...
