Risks aplenty even as IMF bumps up SA’s 2021 growth forecast
The adjustment for 2021 is a 1 percentage point increase from the IMF’s July forecast for SA
12 October 2021 - 15:57
UPDATED 12 October 2021 - 23:08
The IMF has raised its forecast for SA’s GDP growth in 2021 by a percentage point even as it pointed to risks to the global economy — not least higher global interest rates as faster inflation persists — that could see the momentum stall.
In its latest World Economic Outlook, released twice a year, the multilateral financier bumped up SA’s 2021 projected growth rate to 5%, a healthy increase from what it expected in July...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now