Economy Risks aplenty even as IMF bumps up SA's 2021 growth forecast The adjustment for 2021 is a 1 percentage point increase from the IMF's July forecast for SA

The IMF has raised its forecast for SA’s GDP growth in 2021 by a percentage point even as it pointed to risks to the global economy — not least higher global interest rates as faster inflation persists — that could see the momentum stall.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, released twice a year, the multilateral financier bumped up SA’s 2021 projected growth rate to 5%, a healthy increase from what it expected in July...