Economy IMF bumps up SA’s 2021 growth forecast, but warns of risks to global recovery The adjustment for 2021 is a 1 percentage point increase from the IMF’s July forecast for SA B L Premium

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for SA’s growth prospects, even as it has warned that the world’s uneven economic recovery is threatened by a prolonged coronavirus pandemic, as well as other underlying fault lines such as climate change.

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) the multilateral financier bumped up SA’s projected growth rate to 5% during 2021 while retaining its expectations for growth of 2.2% in 2022...