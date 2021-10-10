Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Bounceback on the cards for manufacturing and retail sales August figures are likely to show a strong recovery from July’s looting and lockdown restrictions B L Premium

Economists are expecting a strong rebound in August manufacturing output and retail sales data this week after violent looting, coupled with tighter lockdown restrictions and load-shedding, caused a steep contraction in economic activity in July.

Manufacturing production will be published by Stats SA on Tuesday. It contracted by 4.1% year on year in July after posting growth of 11.9% in June...