Economy World Bank data furore 'will not dim SA efforts to improve ease of doing business' SA's attempt to climb the World Bank's flagship ranking are canned under a cloud

The halt to the World Bank’s flagship Ease of Doing Business Report, after a data irregularities scandal, does not diminish SA’s effort to build a competitive economy, tackle obstacles to investment and cut red tape for businesses, economic adviser to the president Trudi Makhaya said on Thursday.

The bank’s Doing Business report — which ranked countries on their business environments’ attractiveness and became a byword for investment — has been sunk by allegations that its former CEO Kristalina Georgieva interfered to improve the rankings of China in 2018...