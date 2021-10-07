World Bank data furore ‘will not dim SA efforts to improve ease of doing business’
SA’s attempt to climb the World Bank’s flagship ranking are canned under a cloud
07 October 2021 - 17:52
The halt to the World Bank’s flagship Ease of Doing Business Report, after a data irregularities scandal, does not diminish SA’s effort to build a competitive economy, tackle obstacles to investment and cut red tape for businesses, economic adviser to the president Trudi Makhaya said on Thursday.
The bank’s Doing Business report — which ranked countries on their business environments’ attractiveness and became a byword for investment — has been sunk by allegations that its former CEO Kristalina Georgieva interfered to improve the rankings of China in 2018...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now