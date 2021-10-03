Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Electricity data to remain constrained on back of weak economy In a thin data week economists will be watching figures on SA’s gross and net reserves position, as well as electricity generation and consumption B L Premium

SA analysts will be looking ahead to a week of sparse economic data in which gross reserves and electricity generation and consumption figures will be the main items to watch.

While power generation is likely to remain constrained given Eskom’s ongoing difficulties with maintaining a reliable supply, economists say even the demand side of the country’s power system will remain subdued given the weakness of the economy. SA’s gross and net reserves are expected to decline slightly, mainly due to the revaluation effect caused by changes in the price of gold and exchange rates...