Economy Peter Hain piles pressure on UK to take SA off travel red list Being on the UK red list means a British traveller to SA would need to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel on their return at a cost of about £2,000 B L Premium

Former UK cabinet minister Peter Hain has ratcheted up pressure on the UK to release SA from its travel red list, labelling the decision “ludicrous”, as it was not backed up by science.

“SA has a low infection rate: just a tenth of the infections in the UK and a similarly low fraction compared with much of Europe. It has only one variant in circulation, exactly the same variant as in the UK, Delta,” Hain said in a statement on Thursday...