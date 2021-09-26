Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Bleak unemployment picture in focus B L Premium

Second-quarter unemployment numbers and corporate lending data may underscore just how precarious SA’s labour market recovery is in the economy in the week ahead, which is packed with economic data.

SA’s quarterly employment statistics (QES), commonly known as nonfarm payrolls as they exclude agriculture, are due on Tuesday, and measure employment across 20,000 businesses, ranging from factories to government entities...