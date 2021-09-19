ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Analysts will be watching the Reserve Bank for clues
The MPC is likely to keep interest rates on hold, but the focus will be on signals of monetary policy normalisation
19 September 2021 - 16:01
The SA Reserve Bank is not expected to move interest rates from near five-decade lows at its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, which will be the main focus of this week’s economic calendar.
The rates announcement will, however, be closely watched for any changes to its inflation and growth forecasts, along with any other signals that may indicate when the Bank could begin normalising rates again. ..
