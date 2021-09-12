Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Analysts await double dose of mining production data B L Premium

Analysts will be looking forward to a double dose of monthly mining production data, for June and July, while retail sales data for July will give another indication of how badly the unrest that swept across SA that month affected the economy.

Mining production data for June and July will be published on Tuesday. The unusual publication of two months of data comes after the department of mineral resources & energy previously failed to provide the June data on time after experiencing “system issues”...