Economy

Masondo proposes R146bn debt relief in exchange for Eskom climate targets

Debt-for-climate swap proposal conditional on Eskom shutting coal-fired plants

07 September 2021 - 21:20 Antony Sguazzin
Deputy finance minister David Masondo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ZIYAAD DOUGLAS
Deputy finance minister David Masondo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ZIYAAD DOUGLAS

Deputy finance minister David Masondo suggested that investors forgive about R146bn ($10.2bn) of sovereign debt in exchange for power utility Eskom meeting climate targets.

In order to transition from the use of coal to generate electricity to renewable energy Eskom will need to borrow about R400bn, equal to its current debt, and will need a “complementary transaction” to achieve that, he said in a speech on Tuesday.

Under Masondo’s proposal, which he termed a debt-for-climate swap, a portion of national debt, which he suggested could be R146bn, would be forgiven by new or existing creditors. In exchange SA would pledge an equivalent amount as an equity injection into Eskom, conditional on it closing down coal-fired plants, and as guarantees for further borrowing, he said.

Some of the money could be used to cushion communities from the impact of the coal plant closures, he said.

Masondo first raised the possibility of forgiveness to solve Eskom’s debt problem on July 30. He gave little detail at the time.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

BUSI MAVUSO: Importance of secure power to come to light again in GDP figures

Load-shedding cast a shadow over the economy’s second-quarter rebound
Opinion
1 day ago

Clashes over coal and nuclear show green goals are not a free lunch for SA

Hard work is needed to resolve the conflict between fighting climate change and economic development
Opinion
1 day ago

Expect load-shedding until 2025 if alternatives are not forthcoming

Eskom will not be able to keep up with demand so green sources should be tapped to build capacity
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Decision time for government on Eskom

Unsustainable debt and nonpayment by municipalities are beyond power utility’s control
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GDP expands 1.2% in second quarter based on new ...
Economy
2.
Economic cost of climate change could be six ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: GDP and fragile business ...
Economy
4.
Masondo proposes R146bn debt relief in exchange ...
Economy
5.
PODCAST | Where do we stand with the rand?
Economy

Related Articles

Eskom’s mountain of debt wipes out gains

National

Eskom considers pumping R106bn investment into wind and solar power

National

Gwede Mantashe says developmental needs eclipse Eskom’s green dream

National

Finance minister open to Eskom plan for green financing

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.