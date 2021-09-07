Economy GDP expands 1.2% in second quarter based on new methodology Old Mutual says the quarter-on-quarter expansion translates into annualised growth of 4.7% when measured using Stats SA’s old methodology B L Premium

SA’s economy expanded 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 with the transport, storage and communication industries making the biggest contribution.

The expansion is based on a new reporting methodology adopted by Stats SA, which no longer reports GDP growth on a seasonally adjusted annualised basis and uses 2015 as its base year for calculations. ..