GDP expands 1.2% in second quarter based on new methodology
Old Mutual says the quarter-on-quarter expansion translates into annualised growth of 4.7% when measured using Stats SA’s old methodology
07 September 2021 - 12:24
UPDATED 07 September 2021 - 15:32
SA’s economy expanded 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 with the transport, storage and communication industries making the biggest contribution.
The expansion is based on a new reporting methodology adopted by Stats SA, which no longer reports GDP growth on a seasonally adjusted annualised basis and uses 2015 as its base year for calculations. ..
