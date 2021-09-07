Economy BREAKING NEWS: GDP expands a paltry 1.2% in second quarter The transport, storage and communication industries made the biggest contribution to economic growth in the three months to end-June B L Premium

SA’s economy expanded just 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 with the transport, storage and communication industries making the biggest contribution.

The seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter expansion follows a 1% increase in GDP recorded in the first three months of 2021, according to data published by Stats SA on Tuesday. Unadjusted real GDP for the first six months of 2021 increased by 7.5% from the same period a year ago...