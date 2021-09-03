Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Where do we stand with the rand?

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Terence Hove, a financial markets analyst at currency trading firm Exness

03 September 2021 - 17:34 Mudiwa Gavaza
Terence Hove, a financial markets analyst at currency trading firm Exness. Picture: SUPPLIED
Terence Hove, a financial markets analyst at currency trading firm Exness. Picture: SUPPLIED

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Terence Hove, a financial markets analyst at currency trading firm Exness.

Hove says the local currency has had a volatile year, characterised by many peaks and troughs as economic factors change over time. The rand strengthened to R13.40/$ in May, yet fell to as low as R15.40/$ at other points.

In the last two weeks, the rand has strengthened 6.5% against the dollar, driven in part by the weakening of the US currency.

Join the conversation: 

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Hove runs through the impact on the rand of various indicators including GDP, unemployment, manufacturing data, US monetary policy and the Covid-19 vaccination effort.

Topics of discussion include the performance of the rand so far the year; is the current rand strength sustainable?; geopolitical factors affecting SA’s economy; the country’s performance relative to its emerging market peers and the US; and the importance of Covid-19 vaccinations for SA's economic prospects.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

MARKET WRAP: Rand in longest winning streak since December 2012

Fed chair’s comments last week on tapering and interest rates, and weak economic data from the US and China hammer the dollar
Markets
1 day ago

PODCAST | The JSE’s CEO on the state of the SA exchange

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Leila Fourie, group CEO of the JSE
Business
2 days ago

PODCAST | Cybersecurity threats to posting Covid-19 vaccination cards online

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Duane Nicol, cybersecurity expert at Mimecast
Companies
3 days ago

PODCAST | The state of post-Covid advertising in SA

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, group CEO of Avatar Agency Group
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Manufacturing activity rebounds in August after ...
Economy
2.
Riots and cyberattacks weigh heavily on August ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Shadow of July’s unrest ...
Economy
4.
No early access to pension savings before 2022
Economy
5.
PODCAST | New index measures ability of ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.