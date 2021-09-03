PODCAST | Where do we stand with the rand?

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Terence Hove, a financial markets analyst at currency trading firm Exness.

Hove says the local currency has had a volatile year, characterised by many peaks and troughs as economic factors change over time. The rand strengthened to R13.40/$ in May, yet fell to as low as R15.40/$ at other points.

In the last two weeks, the rand has strengthened 6.5% against the dollar, driven in part by the weakening of the US currency.

