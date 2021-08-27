PODCAST | New index measures ability of households to manage debt

The ability of households to take on and manage debt is the central focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johan Gellatly, MD of Altron Fintech, together with Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group.

This week, Altron launched a new index, called the Altron Fintech Household Financial Resilience Index (Afhri), which was created in partnership with Botha.

The index is meant to provide insight into “the financial state of households by assessing the state of micro-lending from the perspective of the ability of borrowers to repay loans,” the group says.

Join the conversation: