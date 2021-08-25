SA’s economy is 11% bigger, rebased GDP figure shows
Stats SA has announced a rebased figure for GDP, a regular exercise that should be done every five years
25 August 2021 - 14:06
The SA economy is 11% bigger than previously thought, says Stats SA, which on Wednesday announced a rebased figure for GDP, a regular exercise that should be done every five years.
However, growth rates and patterns before and after the revision are similar, showing little change in real growth of the economy, which has been stagnant...
