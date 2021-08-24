Economy Unemployment hits record 34.4% in second quarter of 2021 The Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows finance and manufacturing as well as community and social services all shed jobs in the second quarter BL PREMIUM

The bad news is that SA’s unemployment rate has surged to a record 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021. What’s worse is that this figure doesn't include the effects of the July unrest that hit parts of SA, suggesting the jobless rate will trend even higher.

SA’s worsening unemployment crisis has also been exacerbated by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which caused a 7% slump in GDP in 2020 from which the economy has battled to recover. While the record-high jobless number covered the three months to end-June 2021, the economic effects of the violence and looting that erupted in July will only be reflected in the third quarter’s jobless data...