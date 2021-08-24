Economy BREAKING NEWS: Unemployment hits record 34.4% in second quarter of 2021 The Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows finance, manufacturing and community, and social services all shed jobs in the second quarter

SA’s official unemployment rate has surged to a record 34.4% in second quarter of 2021 as the formal sector shed jobs.

Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), released on Tuesday, showed that the number of employed people fell by 54,000 in the second quarter to 14.9-million, while the number of unemployed jumped by 584,000 to 7.8-million. The effect of those movements increased the official unemployment rate from the 32.6% recorded in the first quarter of 2021 to 34.4% in the second quarter, the highest since the QLFS was first introduced in 2008...