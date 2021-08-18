Inflation eases despite sharp jump in electricity tariffs
Economists do not expect the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates in the near future
18 August 2021 - 19:02
Inflation eased in July in line with expectations as flat food prices and slower fuel price increases outweighed pressure from a sharp jump in electricity tariffs.
Though the price of petrol rose again in August and the effect of the recent unrest may add a further “upward bias” to inflation, these factors not expected to force the SA Reserve Bank to raise interest rates in the near future, according to economists. ..
