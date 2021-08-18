Economy Inflation eases despite sharp jump in electricity tariffs Economists do not expect the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates in the near future BL PREMIUM

Inflation eased in July in line with expectations as flat food prices and slower fuel price increases outweighed pressure from a sharp jump in electricity tariffs.

Though the price of petrol rose again in August and the effect of the recent unrest may add a further “upward bias” to inflation, these factors not expected to force the SA Reserve Bank to raise interest rates in the near future, according to economists. ..