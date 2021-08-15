ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation and retail numbers to take centre stage
15 August 2021 - 17:26
Inflation figures and retail sales will come under the economic spotlight this week, with both due to be released on Wednesday.
Consumer price inflation data for July is expected to continue to ease moderately after a spike in May when it hit a 30-month high of 5.2%, amid growing concerns of rising prices globally. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now