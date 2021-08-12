Economy Government getting better at paying suppliers on time But some laggards are still failing to pay invoices within 30 days, ratcheting up pressure on small firms BL PREMIUM

Government departments are getting better at paying their suppliers on time, but a number of poor performers are still battling to settle invoices within the 30-day mark, according to data published by the National Treasury on Thursday.

The timely payment of suppliers, many of whom are small businesses, has been a long-running battle within the government but has gained renewed focus under the onslaught of Covid-19. The pandemic has been the death knell for many small firms, which account for around 98.5% of all businesses and about a quarter of employment in the private sector. ..