Government getting better at paying suppliers on time
But some laggards are still failing to pay invoices within 30 days, ratcheting up pressure on small firms
12 August 2021 - 16:34
Government departments are getting better at paying their suppliers on time, but a number of poor performers are still battling to settle invoices within the 30-day mark, according to data published by the National Treasury on Thursday.
The timely payment of suppliers, many of whom are small businesses, has been a long-running battle within the government but has gained renewed focus under the onslaught of Covid-19. The pandemic has been the death knell for many small firms, which account for around 98.5% of all businesses and about a quarter of employment in the private sector. ..
