Early pension withdrawal plan won’t be ready before 2022
Exclusion of GEPF roundly condemned by labour federation Cosatu
11 August 2021 - 17:06
Workers in financial distress hoping for early access to a portion of their retirement savings while still employed won't be able to do so until at least 2022, the Treasury said.
In a statement on Wednesday that sought to clarify a proposal to allow partial pre-retirement access to pensions during emergencies or extraordinary circumstances, the government also said SA’s largest pension pool, the R1.9-trillion Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) will be excluded from the proposal...
