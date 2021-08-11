Economy Early pension withdrawal plan won’t be ready before 2022 Exclusion of GEPF roundly condemned by labour federation Cosatu BL PREMIUM

Workers in financial distress hoping for early access to a portion of their retirement savings while still employed won't be able to do so until at least 2022, the Treasury said.

In a statement on Wednesday that sought to clarify a proposal to allow partial pre-retirement access to pensions during emergencies or extraordinary circumstances, the government also said SA’s largest pension pool, the R1.9-trillion Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) will be excluded from the proposal...