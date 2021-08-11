Economy Cosatu rails at exclusion of GEPF in pension withdrawal plan Treasury says no early access to pension savings before 2022 and the R1.9-trillion Government Employees Pension Fund will be excluded BL PREMIUM

Workers in financial distress who hope for early access to a portion of their retirement savings while still employed will not be able to do so until at least 2022, the Treasury said.

In a statement on Wednesday that sought to clarify a proposal to allow partial pre-retirement access to pensions during emergencies or extraordinary circumstances, the government also said SA’s largest pension pool, the R1.9-trillion Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), will be excluded from the proposal...